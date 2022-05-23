Day One begins dosing in phase 1b/2 trial of tovorafenib/pimasertib combo for solid tumors

May 23, 2022 2:20 PM ETDay One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) said the first patients were dosed in a phase 1b/2 trial of tovorafenib (DAY101) in combination with pimasertib in adolescent and adult patients with recurrent, progressive, or refractory solid tumors with MAPK pathway aberrations.
  • The company said tovorafenib is an oral, brain-penetrant, type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, while pimasertib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of mitogen‐activated protein kinases 1 and 2 (MEK-1/-2).
  • The Phase 1b/2 study is called FIRELIGHT-1. The phase 1b portion of the trial will evaluate the combo once weekly in ~25 adolescent and adult patients (≥ 12 years of age) to find the optimal dosing. The phase 2 part will test the efficacy and safety of the optimal dose combination across one or more genomically-defined expansion cohorts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.