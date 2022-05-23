Day One begins dosing in phase 1b/2 trial of tovorafenib/pimasertib combo for solid tumors
May 23, 2022 2:20 PM ETDay One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) said the first patients were dosed in a phase 1b/2 trial of tovorafenib (DAY101) in combination with pimasertib in adolescent and adult patients with recurrent, progressive, or refractory solid tumors with MAPK pathway aberrations.
- The company said tovorafenib is an oral, brain-penetrant, type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, while pimasertib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of mitogen‐activated protein kinases 1 and 2 (MEK-1/-2).
- The Phase 1b/2 study is called FIRELIGHT-1. The phase 1b portion of the trial will evaluate the combo once weekly in ~25 adolescent and adult patients (≥ 12 years of age) to find the optimal dosing. The phase 2 part will test the efficacy and safety of the optimal dose combination across one or more genomically-defined expansion cohorts.