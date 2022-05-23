Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) said Monday that its DeCordova energy storage facility in Granbury, Texas, is now online, storing and releasing electricity to the state's ERCOT grid ahead of the start of summer.

Vistra (VST) said 260 MW DeCordova is the second of seven new zero-carbon projects it is bringing online in Texas over the next few years, representing a nearly $1B capital investment by the company within the Texas ERCOT market.

DeCordova, the largest battery energy storage project of its kind in Texas, can store enough electricity to power 130K average Texas residences during normal grid conditions.

Along with DeCordova and the Brightside solar facility, Vistra (VST) also is completing the 108 MW Emerald Grove solar plant ahead of summer.

Vistra (VST) shares remain undervalued, but its "free cash flow yield is not what it seems," High Yield Investor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.