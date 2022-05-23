JPMorgan Chase's U.K. consumer bank grows to more than half a million
May 23, 2022 2:47 PM ET JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has built its U.K. consumer banking business to more than half a million customers and ~$10B in deposits, managements said Monday during the bank's investor day event. Card and payment transactions have reached ~20M, according to the company's presentation.
- The giant U.S.-based bank launched its digital U.K. retail bank about eight months ago. JPMorgan (JPM) aspires to expand internationally through the same route. "Digital banking outside the U.S. is an attractive growth opportunity that JPMC is well-positioned to capture," the company said.
- The company sees ~6% compound annual growth rate of international (ex-U.S.) revenue pool — from $1.3T in 2020 to $1.8T projected for 2025. And the digital share of that market in increasing, it contends.
