DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) edges higher in Monday's trading as Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $140 price target, following a positive update from company management at the American Gas Association's annual conference.

Credit Suisse analyst Nicholas Campanella believes two main themes will dominate the utility investing landscape over the next year - decarbonization driven rate-of-change stories, and inflation - and that DTE Energy (DTE) is well positioned on both, with management likely to post EPS growth at the high end of the 5%-7% range.

Campanella also sees "multiple shots on goal for renewable capex upside via the iRP to be filed in October 2022, which will clarify coal retirement pull-forward and rate base eligible replacement power opportunities.

DTE Energy (DTE) recently reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.31/share and reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.00.