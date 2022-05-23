Atara price target lowered at H.C. Wainwright as partnership with Bayer ends

  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), a biotech focused on immunotherapies, continues to trade lower on Monday after announcing that the German conglomerate Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) decided to end a licensing deal with the company for two of its CAR T-cell therapies.
  • In reaction, H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns has lowered the price target on the San Francisco, California-based company to $29 from $31 per share. However, the analyst reiterates the Buy rating.
  • The deal in question relates to investigational cancer therapeutics ATA2271 and ATA3271, for which H.C. Wainwright has removed its conservative revenue estimates from its model.
  • Despite the setback, Atara (ATRA) continues to back the ongoing Phase 1 study for ATA2271, which is currently on hold for patient enrollment.
  • However, the company pushed back the anticipated timeline for the submission of an investigational new drug application for ATA3271 beyond 4Q 2022.
  • Atara (ATRA) currently commands a $26.63 per share target on Wall Street.
