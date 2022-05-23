The volatile trading on U.S. bowling center operator Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL +13.3%) continued on Monday with shares recouping much of their loss from last week when consumer discretionary stocks were hit hard.

Shares of Bowlero (BOWL) swapped hands as high as $10.94 on Monday vs. the post-SPAC range of $6.96 to $13.09.

Earlier in the month, Bowlero (BOWL) announced that it grew revenue in FQ3 to nearly $258 million, driven by strong growth in both walk in retail and event revenue. Total revenue grew by 25.8% compared to pre-pandemic performance and by 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. Same-store sales rose by 12.2% relative to pre-pandemic.

Looking ahead, growth is still part of the company's strategy. Bowlero (BOWL) said on its earnings conference call that about 30 locations are in various stages of working their way through the pipeline.

