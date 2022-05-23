Roche in licensing deal with KaliVir to develop oncolytic virus candidates for cancer
May 23, 2022 3:01 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has brokered a licensing deal with privately held KaliVir Immunotherapeutics for the development of oncolytic virus candidates that can fight tumors.
- While financial terms were not disclosed, Roche will make an upfront payment to KaliVir and will be eligible for milestone payment and tiered royalties should any therapies be brought to market by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).
- KaliVir said its VET platform can "enhance the vaccinia viral backbone with a combination of proprietary genetic modifications to maximize tumor killing and systemic delivery and spread, and can be readily optimized to combine with a wide variety of therapeutic transgenes."
