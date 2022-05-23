Broadcom potential deal for VMware said to include majority of stock

May 23, 2022

  • Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) potential deal for VMware (NYSE:VMW) is said expected to include a majority of the consideration in stock, though there will also be a large cash element.
  • Financing for the deal is said to be in place and a transaction may be announced as soon as this week, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
  • The latest update comes after Bloomberg report on Sunday night that Broadcom (AVGO) was said in talks to acquire cloud-computing company VMware (VMW). The FT reported that a deal could be valued at about $50 billion. CNBC's David Faber also reported that a deal could be announced by Thursday, when VMW is scheduled to report its results, though "material" terms of a transaction still need to completed.
  • VMware (VMW) surged 21% on the original report, while Broadcom (AVGO) fell 3.9%.
  • Earlier Monday BofA said that a deal for VMW could create "overhang" for Broadcom (AVGO) shares.
