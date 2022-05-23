South Korean police request to freeze assets of Luna Foundation Guard post-Terra collapse
May 23, 2022
- The Seoul Metropolitan Police have taken measures to freeze assets of the Luna Foundation Guard ("LFG") following the TerraUSD (UST-USD) stablecoin bust in the beginning of May, according to a report from KBS news Monday.
- Specifically, the South Korean police requested certain exchanges to disable LFG from withdrawing corporate funds, of which are suspected to be embezzled, KBS explained.
- A unit of the South Korean police, known as the Grim Reaper, is already investigating Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon regarding tax evasion, CoinDesk reported.
- After TerraUST lost its peg from the U.S. dollar, its sister token Luna (LUNA-USD) dropped 100% in a move that wiped out tens of billions of dollars from speculators, a monumental move for the crypto community as regulators, as a result, ramp up their calls for greater regulatory oversight in the decentralized industry.
- Previously, (May 17) Terraform Labs' legal team quit.