Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) announced plans on Monday to collaborate with the U.S. subsidiary of Japanese liquefied petroleum gas and hydrogen producer Iwatani (OTCPK:IWTNF) to advance the adoption of low-carbon energy alternatives in the propane market, including propane and renewable dimethyl ether blends.

Suburban Propane (SPH) and Iwatani said they will work together to test and evaluate material compatibility, equipment performance and emissions profiles of residential and commercial appliances, forklifts and on-road vehicles at varying blend levels of Propane+rDME.

The companies say they will also collaborate on opportunities to advance investments in hydrogen infrastructure and transportation services in the U.S.

Iwatani's parent company is Japan's only fully integrated supplier of hydrogen, with the country's largest share of hydrogen production, distribution and hydrogen refueling stations.

Suburban Propane (SPH) recently reported FQ2 earnings of $2.74/unit on revenues of $588M.