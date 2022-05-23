CDC outlines stocks of vaccines available for monkeypox treatment

Top view of stethoscope, pen and notebooks written with MONKEYPOX

Abu Hanifah/iStock via Getty Images

  • The CDC said that it has over 1K doses of the Jynneos vaccine, made by Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY), in the national stockpile and will release some of it soon, Reuters reported.
  • Jynneos is the only U.S. FDA vaccine approved for monkeypox.
  • In addition, the U.S. has more than 1M doses of the ACAM2000 vaccine, made by Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS). Although a smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000 could potentially be used against monkeypox.
  • In Monday afternoon trading, Emergent is up ~4% but Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) is down ~8%. Smallpox drugmakers SIGA Technologies (SIGA) and Chimerix (CMRX) are also down.
  • On Monday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported 67 confirmed cases in nine EU member countries. In a risk assessment, the agency said the risk of monkeypox spread was high in those having multiple sexual partners.
  • In the U.S., there is one confirmed monkeypox cases, in Massachusetts. However, there are suspected cases in New York City, Florida, and Utah, the CDC said.
