CDC outlines stocks of vaccines available for monkeypox treatment
May 23, 2022 3:38 PM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), BVNRY, BVNKFSIGA, CMRXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The CDC said that it has over 1K doses of the Jynneos vaccine, made by Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY), in the national stockpile and will release some of it soon, Reuters reported.
- Jynneos is the only U.S. FDA vaccine approved for monkeypox.
- In addition, the U.S. has more than 1M doses of the ACAM2000 vaccine, made by Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS). Although a smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000 could potentially be used against monkeypox.
- In Monday afternoon trading, Emergent is up ~4% but Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) is down ~8%. Smallpox drugmakers SIGA Technologies (SIGA) and Chimerix (CMRX) are also down.
- On Monday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported 67 confirmed cases in nine EU member countries. In a risk assessment, the agency said the risk of monkeypox spread was high in those having multiple sexual partners.
- In the U.S., there is one confirmed monkeypox cases, in Massachusetts. However, there are suspected cases in New York City, Florida, and Utah, the CDC said.