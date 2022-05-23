Broadcom said to discuss paying about $140/share for VMware
May 23, 2022 3:42 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is said to be discussing paying around $140/share for VMWare (NYSE:VMW). VMWare shares soared 25%, while Broadcom fell 3.1%.
- An acquisition would value VMWare (VMW) at about $60 billion, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The parties are targeting announcing a deal on Thursday, when VMware (VMW) is scheduled to report Q1 results.
- At $140/share, the deal would present a 46% premium to VMWare's closing price on Friday.
- The latest update comes after Bloomberg reported on Sunday night that Broadcom (AVGO) was said in talks to acquire cloud-computing company VMware (VMW).
- Bloomberg also just reported that a deal is expected to include a majority of the consideration in stock, though there will also be a large cash element. Financing for the deal is said to be in place and a transaction may be announced as soon as this week.
- Earlier Monday BofA said that a deal for VMW could create "overhang" for Broadcom (AVGO) shares.