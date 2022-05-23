Broadcom said to discuss paying about $140/share for VMware

May 23, 2022

  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is said to be discussing paying around $140/share for VMWare (NYSE:VMW). VMWare shares soared 25%, while Broadcom fell 3.1%.
  • An acquisition would value VMWare (VMW) at about $60 billion, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The parties are targeting announcing a deal on Thursday, when VMware (VMW) is scheduled to report Q1 results.
  • At $140/share, the deal would present a 46% premium to VMWare's closing price on Friday.
  • The latest update comes after Bloomberg reported on Sunday night that Broadcom (AVGO) was said in talks to acquire cloud-computing company VMware (VMW).
  • Bloomberg also just reported that a deal is expected to include a majority of the consideration in stock, though there will also be a large cash element. Financing for the deal is said to be in place and a transaction may be announced as soon as this week.
  • Earlier Monday BofA said that a deal for VMW could create "overhang" for Broadcom (AVGO) shares.
