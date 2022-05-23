Liquidia slumps as United, MannKind get FDA nod for rival therapy
May 23, 2022 3:59 PM ETLiquidia Corporation (LQDA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) a developer of an experimental lung disease therapy lost sharply on Monday after the FDA announced the approval of a rival treatment developed by United Therapeutics (UTHR) and its partner MannKind (MNKD).
- Rejecting a Citizen Petition filed against its marketing application, the FDA greenlighted Tyvaso DPI, an inhaler drug combination to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.
- Last year, Liquidia (LQDA) obtained the tentative FDA approval for its experimental drug Yutrepia, an inhalational dry powder formulation of treprostinil, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability.
- Other developers focused on PAH therapies include Acceleron Pharma. When Merck (MRK) acquired it last year, the company was advancing a Phase 3 trial for its PAH candidate Sotatercept as an add-on therapy to the current standard of care.