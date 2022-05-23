Cautious guidance from Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV -5.5%) management motivated a down day for the EV manufacturer on Monday.

The Guangzhou-based company reported a lighter loss than anticipated in the first quarter while driving revenue well beyond the prior year’s figures on a solid uptick in deliveries. However, the automaker offered disappointing guidance after the earnings beat, which appeared to set the trend for the stock on Monday.

The company now expects deliveries to fall between 31,000 and 34,000 for the second quarter, a contraction from the first quarter. Meanwhile, total revenue expectations between RMB6.8 billion ($1.02 billion) and RMB7.5 billion ($1.12 billion) also represented a slight pullback from the first quarter and were viewed as a sign of caution for the months of May and June.

Management also noted that supply chain problems in terms of COVID tamps, material inflation, and semiconductor shortages are persisting longer than initially anticipated.

“Because of the current COVID resurgence as well as the price increase in lithium materials, I think overall, the situation remains very hard,” CEO He Xiaopeng said, adding that the situation in terms of supply chain challenges increased notably in April.

Coupled with continued losses, the contractionary trends and supply chain challenges were not a welcome sign for the market on Monday.

Shares fell 5.84% on the day after rallying in the final ten minutes of trading to pare losses that extended beyond 7% at intraday lows.

Of course, as with nearly all China-linked stocks on Monday after President Biden’s comments in Japan, geopolitical uncertainty (especially with regard to Taiwan) that include delisting played a part.

Other Chinese EV stocks sinking on Monday included Niu Technologies (NIU -4.5%), Nio Inc. (NIO -2.7%), and Li Auto (LI -2.1%).

