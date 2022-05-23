Zoom pops after Q1 results beat estimates, raises full-year guidance

May 23, 2022 4:10 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)DOCUBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

On laptop diverse people collage webcam view over woman shoulder

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares soared after the communications software provider posted fiscal first-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

For the period ending April 30, Zoom (ZM) said it earned an adjusted $1.03 per share on $1.07 billion in revenue, up 12% year-over-year.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting Zoom (ZM) to earn 87 cents per share on $1.07 billion in sales.

For the second-quarter, Zoom (ZM) said it expects revenue to be around $1.12 billion, compared to estimates of $1.1 billion. Adjusted earnings are forecast to be between 90 cents and 92 cents, with analysts' consensus at 84 cents per share.

Zoom (ZM) also raised its full-year earnings guidance, saying it now expects earnings per share for the 2023 fiscal year to be between $3.70 and $3.77 per share, compared to a previous outlook between $3.45 and $3.51 per share.

Revenue is still forecast to be between $4.53 and $4.55 billion, compared to estimates of $4.54 billion.

Zoom (ZM) shares gained nearly 12% to $99.78 in after-hours trading on back of the results. DocuSign (DOCU) shares also rose in conjunction with the results, gaining slightly more than 3.5% in extended-hours trading.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Prior to earnings, investment firm Piper Sandler lowered its price target on Zoom (ZM) shares by almost 40%, while downgrading the stock to neutral from overweight.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.