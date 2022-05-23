Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares soared after the communications software provider posted fiscal first-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

For the period ending April 30, Zoom (ZM) said it earned an adjusted $1.03 per share on $1.07 billion in revenue, up 12% year-over-year.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting Zoom (ZM) to earn 87 cents per share on $1.07 billion in sales.

For the second-quarter, Zoom (ZM) said it expects revenue to be around $1.12 billion, compared to estimates of $1.1 billion. Adjusted earnings are forecast to be between 90 cents and 92 cents, with analysts' consensus at 84 cents per share.

Zoom (ZM) also raised its full-year earnings guidance, saying it now expects earnings per share for the 2023 fiscal year to be between $3.70 and $3.77 per share, compared to a previous outlook between $3.45 and $3.51 per share.

Revenue is still forecast to be between $4.53 and $4.55 billion, compared to estimates of $4.54 billion.

Zoom (ZM) shares gained nearly 12% to $99.78 in after-hours trading on back of the results. DocuSign (DOCU) shares also rose in conjunction with the results, gaining slightly more than 3.5% in extended-hours trading.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Prior to earnings, investment firm Piper Sandler lowered its price target on Zoom (ZM) shares by almost 40%, while downgrading the stock to neutral from overweight.