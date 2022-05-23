Zoom Video Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.16, revenue of $1.07B in-line
May 23, 2022 4:08 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Zoom Video Communications press release (NASDAQ:ZM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.07B (+11.9% Y/Y) in-line.
- Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue up 46% year over year
- A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 123%.
- Shares +12%.
- Q2 2023 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.115 billion and $1.120 billion vs. consensus of $1.11B and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $360.0 million and $365.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.90 and $0.92 with approximately 308 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, vs. consensus of $0.87.
- FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.530 billion and $4.550 billion vs. consensus of $4.54B. Full fiscal year non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.480 billion and $1.500 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.70 and $3.77 with approximately 309 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, vs. consensus of $3.57