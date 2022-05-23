WalkMe GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.01, revenue of $56.85M beats by $0.75M

May 23, 2022 4:12 PM ETWalkMe Ltd. (WKME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • WalkMe press release (NASDAQ:WKME): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $56.85M (+33.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.75M.
  • First Quarter Subscription revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $51.4 million
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $59 to $60 million, representing a growth rate of 26% to 28% year-over-year, vs. consensus of $61.25M
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $20 to $19 million
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Reiterates Total revenue of $251 to $255 million, representing a growth rate of 30% to 32% year-over-year, vs. consensus of $253.16M
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $78 to $74 million
