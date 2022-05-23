INmune says FDA put on hold application to start phase 2 trial of Alzheimer's treatment
May 23, 2022 4:15 PM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May placed the company's new drug application to start its phase 2 trial of its tumor necrosis factor inhibitor XPro1595 in Alzheimer's Disease patients on hold.
- INMB stock falls 11.7% after hours to $6.49.
- The FDA in its May communication also requested additional information from INMB around the chemistry manufacturing and controls of the XPro treatment.
- The FDA said that they will provide an official clinical hold letter to INmune in about 30 days.
- INMB said it plans to provide additional updates after discussions with the FDA, and added that the mid-stage trial of XPro remains open in Australia and continues to enroll patients.