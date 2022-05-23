INmune says FDA put on hold application to start phase 2 trial of Alzheimer's treatment

May 23, 2022 4:15 PM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments

Alzheimers Concept Horizontal

travellinglight/iStock via Getty Images

  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May placed the company's new drug application to start its phase 2 trial of its tumor necrosis factor inhibitor XPro1595 in Alzheimer's Disease patients on hold.
  • INMB stock falls 11.7% after hours to $6.49.
  • The FDA in its May communication also requested additional information from INMB around the chemistry manufacturing and controls of the XPro treatment.
  • The FDA said that they will provide an official clinical hold letter to INmune in about 30 days.
  • INMB said it plans to provide additional updates after discussions with the FDA, and added that the mid-stage trial of XPro remains open in Australia and continues to enroll patients.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.