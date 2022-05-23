UDR names CFO Joseph Fisher as President
May 23, 2022 4:25 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Multifamily REIT UDR (NYSE:UDR) on Monday has appointed Joseph D. Fisher to president in addition to his current role as chief financial officer.
- Fisher, who has served as senior vice president and CFO since January 2017, will be responsible for company-wide innovations, Environmental, Social and Governance oversight and human capital, the company said.
- “We have an active leadership development program at UDR, and Joe’s appointment to President supports our ongoing commitment to strengthen our executive leadership team," said UDR CEO and Chairman Tom Toomey.
- Recall former UDR (UDR) President and Chief Operating Officer Jerry A. Davis said two years ago that he'll retire starting Jan. 1, 2021.
- In the end of March, UDR launched an offering of 7M common shares.