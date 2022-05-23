CalAmp names chief revenue officer
May 23, 2022 4:25 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has tapped Brennen Carson as its new chief revenue officer.
- The company says that brings a fleet technology and business growth expert into the fold as it pursues penetration into the transportation and logistics marketplace.
- Carson most recently served as senior VP of sales for driver-performance company Idelic, and had previously led North American sales at Fleetmatics (before and after its acquisition by Verizon Connect).
- “The transportation and logistics industry is rapidly evolving, and fleets have a greater need to establish connectivity across all their vital assets at the edge and in the cloud to make smarter, safer and more efficient data-driven decisions," Carson says.