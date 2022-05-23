Nasdaq writes to Allied Esports Entertainment over non-compliance with listing rules
May 23, 2022 4:30 PM ETAllied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq has written to Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) about non-compliance with the stock exchange's listing rules.
- AESE has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended Mar. 31, and remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021.
- Nasdaq's listing rules require companies with securities listed on the stock exchange to timely file all required periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The global esports entertainment company will have to submit a plan to regain compliance by Jun. 20.
- Additionally, the company's auditors have requested the verification of certain information related to its World Poker Tour business that was sold to a third party in Jul. 2021.
- AESE continues to expect to file its Form 10-K for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021, after May 25 market close.
- Shares were trading -0.69% post-market.