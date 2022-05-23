Nasdaq writes to Allied Esports Entertainment over non-compliance with listing rules

May 23, 2022 4:30 PM ETAllied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Rear view of a gaming setup with desktop pc and a big monitor

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nasdaq has written to Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) about non-compliance with the stock exchange's listing rules.
  • AESE has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended Mar. 31, and remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Nasdaq's listing rules require companies with securities listed on the stock exchange to timely file all required periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The global esports entertainment company will have to submit a plan to regain compliance by Jun. 20.
  • Additionally, the company's auditors have requested the verification of certain information related to its World Poker Tour business that was sold to a third party in Jul. 2021.
  • AESE continues to expect to file its Form 10-K for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021, after May 25 market close.
  • Shares were trading -0.69% post-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.