A group of senators has urged Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to extend the rebates offered under the federal WIC program across all infant formulas through the rest of the year without unnecessary directives, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The company has contracts for supplying the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) in 34 states.

In response to a government request, Abbott (ABT) had agreed to continue providing the rebates in the contracted states through Aug. 31, meaning WIC beneficiaries would be able to obtain Abbott’s Similac baby formula or a rival product free of charge.

“In total, nearly 40,000 infants in our states’ WIC programs are either partially or fully formula-fed, and our states are restricted to Abbott-only formulas due to these contract obligations,” Senators wrote to Abbott (ABT) CEO, Robert Ford in a letter.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Richard Blumenthal, Bernie Sanders, Maggie Hassan, Jack Reed, Angus King, Chris Murphy, and Patrick Leahy signed the letter.

Amid the baby formula shortage made worse by the closure of one of its production plants and a product recall early this year, the U.S. sales in Abbott's (ABT) Nutrition segment dropped ~19% YoY in 1Q 2022.