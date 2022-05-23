Installed Building Products acquires Tri-County, boosting annual revenue by $14M

May 23, 2022

  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on Monday has bought Santa Clara, California-based Tri-County Insulation and Acoustical Contractors in a move that adds ~$14M to its annual revenue.
  • Tri-County mainly installs fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and acoustical ceiling insulation into new residential, multifamily, and commercial projects in California.
  • “With approximately $14 million of annual revenue, Tri-County expands our presence in California,” stated CEO and Chairman Jeff Edwards. “To date in 2022, we have acquired approximately $68 million of annual revenue," he added.
  • In April, Installed Building Products invested in an artificial intelligence-powered platform focused on climate change.
