Spirit Airlines CEO calls JetBlue offer “cynical” in scathing rebuke of unsolicited bid

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) executives did not mince words about rejecting JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) bid for its business.

In a conference call shortly after Monday’s market close, CEO Ted Christie argued JetBlue’s (JBLU) continued bids for the company he helms “defy common sense.”

Reiterating many of the arguments related to regulatory approval that have hung up talks, Christie again hammered home complaints about JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines that is currently under review by the Department of Justice. Christie commented that this alliance is the first priority for JetBlue, leading him to believe the proposed takeover is not a genuine offer.

“I have to wonder if JetBlue is purposefully downplaying the regulatory risk,” he said. “I believe JetBlue's proposals and offer are a cynical attempt to disrupt Spirit's merger with Frontier, which JetBlue views as a competitive threat.”

Christie endorsed the tie-up with Frontier Air Group (ULCC) instead, arguing that a merger of low-cost carriers makes sense while JetBlue’s higher cost structure makes it an unlikely suitor. His comments were backed up by Andrew Finch, co-chair of the Antitrust Practice Group at Paul, Weiss and an advisor on the carrier’s M&A activity.

Christie also took umbrage with JetBlue’s overtures to shareholders and critiques of Spirit’s board.

“The idea that our board refused to engage on JetBlue’s offer is total fiction,” he said, calling out “desperate” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes for “spreading misinformation” about communication between the two companies.

Elsewhere, executives clarified that if the deal with Frontier is not consummated, the airline would revert to a standalone carrier.

