Legacy Housing receives second Nasdaq non-compliance letter

May 23, 2022 5:03 PM ETLegacy Housing Corporation (LEGH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) said on Monday it had received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market related to its delayed filing of quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
  • The company had reported earlier that it had failed to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31.
  • The Company has until May 31, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance.
  • LDR said it intends on filing the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as soon as practicable in order to regain compliance.
  • (LEGH) stock fell 1.% after the bell.
