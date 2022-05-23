CynergisTek soars after hours as co says to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for $17.7M
May 23, 2022 5:05 PM ETCynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) stock rockets 96.6% to $1.16 in Monday aftermarket trade, after the cybersecurity consulting firm said it would be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for about $17.7M.
- As per the deal, CTEK shareholders will get $1.25/share in cash, which represents a nearly 116% premium from the stock's closing price of $0.58 on Friday, May 20.
- CynergisTek will become a privately held unit of Clearwater upon completion of the deal, and its shares will no longer be publicly listed on any market.
- Clearwater Compliance is a portfolio company of funds affiliated with Altaris Capital Partners, an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry.
- Both CTEK and Clearwater provide cybersecurity solutions ad risk management services to the healthcare industry.
- "We believe that merging Clearwater and CynergisTek as a private company, will allow the combined entity to be more agile with greater flexibility to continue investing in innovation with the opportunity to scale as a Managed Service Provider expanding and enhancing its service portfolio," said CTEK CEO Mac McMillan.