Crypto miner BitNile stock climbs as Q1 revenue more than doubles
May 23, 2022 5:12 PM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares are rallying more than 12% in Monday afterhours trading after the cryptocurrency miners' Q1 revenue surged nearly 150% from the year-ago period.
- Looking forward, "we expect our investments in our cryptocurrency mining operations will contribute to both revenue growth and improved profitability in future periods,” said CFO Kenneth S. Cragun.
- Crypto mining net revenue was $3.55M as of March 31, compared with just $130K as of March 31, 2021. The increase comes as BitNile (NILE) invested in mining equipment and increased its mining activities.
- Revenue from lending and trading activities were $17.9M in the first quarter vs. $5.21M in Q1 of last year.
- Revenues from Gresham Worldwide were $7.25M in Q1, up from $6.35M in Q1 2021.
- Gross margin of 68.0% in Q1 drifted higher from 61.4% in Q1 2021 thanks to favorable margins from Ault Alliance's lending and trading activities.
- Still, the company's net loss of $28.8M nosedived from a gain of $2.0M in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET).