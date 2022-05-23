Cambridge Bancorp, unit agrees with Northmark Bank over all-stock merger deal

May 23, 2022 5:15 PM ETCambridge Bancorp (CATC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and its unit Cambridge Trust Company entered into a definitive agreement with Northmark Bank over an all-stock merger deal.
  • Northmark will merge with and into Cambridge Trust, with each share of Northmark to be exchanged for 0.9950 shares of Cambridge.
  • Based upon Cambridge's May 20 closing price of $79.94, the transaction is valued at ~$63M.
  • On a pro forma basis, the transaction is projected to be 5.8% accretive to Cambridge's mean consensus analyst 2023 EPS (excluding transaction costs) and ~1.7% dilutive to tangible book value per share, with an anticipated earnback period of ~2.25 years.
  • The boards of both the companies unanimously approved the transaction.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed during Q4, subject to regulatory approval, approval by Northmark shareholders and other customary closing conditions.
  • Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Cambridge and Hogan Lovells US served as its legal counsel. Griffin Financial Group served as financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to Northmark and Goodwin Procter served as its legal counsel.
