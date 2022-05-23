Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) said Monday that its Newport News Shipbuilding division plans to hire ~5K workers, including nearly 3K skilled trades for entry-level positions, trainee fitters and welders.

Over the next decade, the company said it expects to hire nearly 21K workers as it fulfills orders for U.S. aircraft carriers and submarines.

The company recently reported better than expected Q1 GAAP earnings of $3.50/share on revenues of $2.6B.

Huntington Ingalls (HII) is one of the safest dividend growth stocks among defense contractors "thanks to its stellar business model and conservative management," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.