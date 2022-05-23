Ensysce Biosciences initiates human abuse potential study of its pain reliever PF614
May 23, 2022 5:30 PM ETEnsysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) on Monday said it had initiated a human abuse potential study of its opioid pain reliever PF614.
- The trial will determine whether a subject can abuse PF614 by nasally snorting it. PF614's abuse potential in the trial will be compared to immediate-release oxycodone and a placebo.
- ENSC chief medical officer Nily Osman said that the human abuse potential study is "an important step in establishing that, unlike the current opioid analgesics on the market, which can be manipulated and abused through nasal inhalation, PF614 does not carry this risk."
- Data from the trial is expected in September.
- ENSC stock +1.6% to $0.54 in aftermarket trading.