Kinder Morgan says FERC's El Paso rate probe hurts competition - S&P Global

May 23, 2022 5:48 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's probe of wholesale rates for Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) El Paso natural gas pipeline is "anachronistic" and runs counter to seeking a competitive market for gas transportation, CEO Steve Kean told S&P Global Platts on Monday.

FERC has taken Natural Gas Act "Section 5 action against one of the most competitive pipelines, serving one of the most competitive market areas," Kean told S&P Global. "By regulating it as if it were a monopoly and having a cost-of-service cap on our rates, it has created a totally asymmetric risk."

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is seeking a rehearing of FERC's April 21 order initiating a Section 5 investigation of whether it is over-recovering its cost of service.

Current tariff rates may allow El Paso to "recover revenue substantially in excess of its estimated cost of service," FERC has said.

Kean told S&P Global that cost-of-service ratemaking regulation is a creature of monopolies with franchise territories and is "inapt" for the El Paso pipeline, which serves California, a state with multiple alternative pipelines that also is trying to turn away from natural gas.

"This is a place to make a bit of stand and point out that this is not the way FERC should be proceeding," Kean said.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares are cheap enough that they could make for a good play for value-oriented investors, Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.