The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's probe of wholesale rates for Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) El Paso natural gas pipeline is "anachronistic" and runs counter to seeking a competitive market for gas transportation, CEO Steve Kean told S&P Global Platts on Monday.

FERC has taken Natural Gas Act "Section 5 action against one of the most competitive pipelines, serving one of the most competitive market areas," Kean told S&P Global. "By regulating it as if it were a monopoly and having a cost-of-service cap on our rates, it has created a totally asymmetric risk."

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is seeking a rehearing of FERC's April 21 order initiating a Section 5 investigation of whether it is over-recovering its cost of service.

Current tariff rates may allow El Paso to "recover revenue substantially in excess of its estimated cost of service," FERC has said.

Kean told S&P Global that cost-of-service ratemaking regulation is a creature of monopolies with franchise territories and is "inapt" for the El Paso pipeline, which serves California, a state with multiple alternative pipelines that also is trying to turn away from natural gas.

"This is a place to make a bit of stand and point out that this is not the way FERC should be proceeding," Kean said.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares are cheap enough that they could make for a good play for value-oriented investors, Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.