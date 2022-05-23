Breezer Ventures finalizes share issuance for acquisition of Magnum Finest Spirits

May 23, 2022 5:52 PM ETFitvia Corp. (BRZV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Breezer Ventures (OTCPK:BRZV) on Monday said as part of its previously announced deal to acquire Magnum Finest Spirits, it had issued to Magnum 50M restricted shares.
  • Breezer completed the acquisition of Magnum via a share exchange agreement in early May. At that time, Breezer had also agreed to provide an initial round funding for the new venture of up to $375K.
  • Breezer had announced in early March that it planned to acquire Magnum.
  • Las Vegas, Nev.-based Magnum offers bourbon, vodka and gin under its Magnum 1770 brand.
  • Breezer on Monday also said it had filed with FINRA to change the name and symbol of the company to Magnum Finest Spirits.
