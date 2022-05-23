Afya to acquire diabetes care and management app, Glic
May 23, 2022 5:57 PM ETAfya Limited (AFYA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Afya Participações subsidiary of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to acquire 100% of Glic, a free diabetes care and management app solution.
The company expects R$3.7M of gross revenue for 2022.
The business combination represents the entering into the physician-patient relationship pillar and further strengthens Afya's digital services strategy and ecosystem.
The aggregate purchase price paid to sellers was R$22M, of which 100% was paid in cash.
An earn-out of up to R$12M can be paid, R$9M related to revenue goals established for 2023 and 2024, and R$3M related to product development and integration.