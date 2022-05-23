Agora GAAP EPADS of -$0.24 misses by $0.05, revenue of $38.59M beats by $1.59M
May 23, 2022 6:04 PM ETAgora, Inc. (API)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Agora press release (NASDAQ:API): Q1 GAAP EPADS of -$0.24 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $38.59M (-4.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.59M.
- Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $16.9 million, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Active Customers as of March 31, 2022 were 2,706, excluding those for Easemob, an increase of 16.4% from 2,324 as of March 31, 2021.
- Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, excluding Easemob, was 95% for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $16.4 million, compared to negative $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.