Entergy (NYSE:ETR) shut its Palisades nuclear power plant in Michigan last Friday, 11 days earlier than scheduled due to a maintenance issue, concluding more than 50 years of operation.

The unit had been scheduled to permanently shut down on May 31, but operators decided to shut down the plant early due to the performance of a control rod drive seal.

First announced in 2017, the shutdown of Palisades completes Entergy's (ETR) strategy to exit the nuclear merchant power generation business; the utility shut the Pilgrim nuclear plant in Massachusetts in 2019, then closed the two units at the Indian Point plant in New York, one in 2020 and the other in 2021.

Friday's closure ended 577 days of continuous electricity generation since its last refueling, which Entergy (ETR) said was a site and world record production run for a plant of its kind.

Entergy (ETR) is positioned to grow its EPS at a 5%-7% rate over the next three years, giving it a potential total return of 9%-11%, but it is "much more leveraged than its peers, which potentially exposes it to a high level of risk," Power Hedge writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.