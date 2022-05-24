Insulet jumps on report Dexcom in talks to acquire

May 23, 2022 9:03 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD), DXCMSENS, MDT, TNDM, ABTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Word diabetes laid out from sugar isolated on a blue background

Tatiana/iStock via Getty Images

  • Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) rose 11% on a report that Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is in discussions to purchase the maker of pumps that deliver insulin for diabetics. Dexcom fell 8.9%.
  • Talks are active and a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Insulet (PODD) has a market cap of $13.8 billion, while Dexcom (DXCM), which sells glucose-monitoring systems used by diabetics, is valued at $31.5 billion.
  • The report coms after Insulet (PODD) announced earlier this month that Shacey Petrovic will step down from her role as president and CEO for personal reasons effective Jun. 1.
  • Dexcom (DXCM) and Insulet (PODD) already have a commercial relationship that was announced in February 2020.
  • Dexcom's (DXCM) continuous glucose monitoring system competes with Abbott's (ABT) Libre device and Senseonics (SENS). Insulet's (PODD) insulin pump competes with Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and Medtronic (MDT).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.