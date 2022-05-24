Insulet jumps on report Dexcom in talks to acquire
May 23, 2022 9:03 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD), DXCMSENS, MDT, TNDM, ABTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) rose 11% on a report that Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is in discussions to purchase the maker of pumps that deliver insulin for diabetics. Dexcom fell 8.9%.
- Talks are active and a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Insulet (PODD) has a market cap of $13.8 billion, while Dexcom (DXCM), which sells glucose-monitoring systems used by diabetics, is valued at $31.5 billion.
- The report coms after Insulet (PODD) announced earlier this month that Shacey Petrovic will step down from her role as president and CEO for personal reasons effective Jun. 1.
- Dexcom (DXCM) and Insulet (PODD) already have a commercial relationship that was announced in February 2020.
- Dexcom's (DXCM) continuous glucose monitoring system competes with Abbott's (ABT) Libre device and Senseonics (SENS). Insulet's (PODD) insulin pump competes with Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and Medtronic (MDT).