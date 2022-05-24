Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fired Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) CEO Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelho Monday night after little more than a month on the job, to be succeeded by economy ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade.

Paes de Andrade, the fourth CEO at Petrobras (PBR) in two years, previously advised Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on digital governance, and had been in the running for the CEO role in early April, when Coelho was selected.

The government did not specify the reason for Coelho's ouster or when the new leader will formally take over.

The move comes two weeks after Bolsonaro replaced his Energy Minister just days after Petrobras (PBR) raised diesel prices.

With fuel prices surging ahead of presidential elections in October, Bolsonaro has railed against the company's billion-dollar profits.