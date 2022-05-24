Asia-Pacific stocks subdued as investors weigh possible US tariff cut on China goods

Japan -0.74%. Japan preliminary Manufacturing PMI for May 53.2 (prior 53.5) & Services 51.7 (prior 50.7).

China -1.10%.

Hong Kong -1.38%

Australia Flat. Australian weekly consumer confidence rises to 90.8 (still very pessimistic).

Australia preliminary PMIs for May: Manufacturing 55.3 (prior 57.9) Services 53.0 (56.6).

India -0.43%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones down -1164.52 points or -3.57% at 31490.06, S&P 500 down -165.17 points or 4.04% at 3923.67, while Nasdaq down -566.36 points or -4.73% at 11418.16.

New Zealand Q1 2022 retail sales -0.5% q/q (prior +8.6%).

Oil prices eased in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and weaker consumption outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up in fuel demand in China after Beijing’s promises of stimulus.

Brent crude futures for July slid 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $113.07 a barrel by 0122 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery dropped 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $109.93 a barrel.

Gold edged lower on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar rebounded slightly after a slide in the previous session, weighing on demand for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,850.40 per ounce, as of 0240 GMT, U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,848.20.

Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $21.71 per ounce, and platinum eased 1.3% to $946.00, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $1,994.50.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.56%; S&P 500 -0.96%; Nasdaq -1.60%.