GreenPower Motor subsidiary announces joint venture with Jupiter Wagon Group

May 24, 2022 1:49 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Joint venture agreement lying on table, pen and eyeglasses on official document

Motortion/iStock via Getty Images

  • GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) said that through its wholly owned subsidiary EA Green-Power it has entered into a joint venture with the Jupiter Wagon Group to bring GreenPower all-electric vehicles to the Indian market.
  • Jupiter is a premier manufacturer of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India and owns manufacturing facilities across India.
  • GreenPower's EV Star Cab and Chassis Right Hand Drive is a purpose-built multi-utility zero-emissions vehicle with a standard battery pack of 62.5 kWh providing a payload of 4,095 kilograms with a range of 150 kilometers.
  • "Both GreenPower and Jupiter believe that this zero-emission, battery electric platform is exactly what is needed for India to both provide a clean air solution and a cost-effective way to move people and goods. This collaboration leverages the proven EV prowess of GreenPower and the manufacturing and distribution strength of JWL," said Brendan Riley, GreenPower President.
  • Shares are up 5.25% after-hours.
