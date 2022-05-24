Frontline Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 in-line, revenue of $217.44M beats by $110.66M; issues Q2 guidance
May 24, 2022 2:03 AM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Frontline press release (NYSE:FRO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 in-line.
- Revenue of $217.44M (+12.1% Y/Y) beats by $110.66M.
- Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the first quarter of 2022 were $15,700, $16,900 and $19,000 per day, respectively.
- For the second quarter of 2022, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted for 74% of vessel days for VLCCs, $32,700 contracted for 70% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $46,300 contracted for 58% of vessel days for LR2 tankers.