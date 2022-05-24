Digital advertising stocks fall on Snap's revenue warning and sell-off
- Snap (SNAP) is now down 31% in after-hours trading, after warning that its Q2 revenue and EBITDA will fall below its previous low-end guidance. Snap's prior guidance was provided only a month ago.
- Snap's sell off has already hit related stocks which are liquid enough to trade after-hours. Social media stocks taking a hit include Meta Platforms (FB) -7.1%, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) -3.3%, Twitter (TWTR) -3.75%, and Pinterest (PINS) -11.95%.
- Digital advertising stocks taking a hit include The Trade Desk (TTD) -9.3%, Magnite (MGNI) -7.0%, PubMatic (PUBM) -3.2%, Roku (ROKU) -5.1%. Criteo (CRTO) does not have a clear after-hours price.
- Also expected to be hit: "Chumbox" ad companies Taboola (TBLA) and Outbrain (OB).
