Elbit Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 misses by $0.68, revenue of $1.35B beats by $130M
May 24, 2022 3:02 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems press release (NASDAQ:ESLT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 misses by $0.68.
- Revenue of $1.35B (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Non-GAAP gross profit amounted to $333.3M (24.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $286.2M (25.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.
- The company's backlog of orders as of March 31, 2022 totaled $13.7 billion, similar to the backlog as of December 31, 2021.
- Approximately 55% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2022 and 2023.