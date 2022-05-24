HIVE Blockchain Technologies announces 1-for-5 share consolidation
May 24, 2022 3:48 AM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) board approved to effect a share consolidation of its shares at the ratio of 1-for-5, effective May.24.
- The objective of the share consolidation is to efficiently allocate shareholder capital.
- The company shares will trade on the TSXV and Nasdaq on a post-Consolidation basis under the same symbol, effective May 24, 2022.
- The consolidation will reduce the number of shares issued and outstanding from ~411.21M to ~82.24M shares.
- Consequently, the number of listed HIVE Warrants outstanding shall not be altered; however holders of HIVE Warrants will be entitled to receive one post-Share consolidation common share upon exercising five HIVE Warrants upon the payment of an adjusted price of CAD$30.00.