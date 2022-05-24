European markets fall as global markets struggled to sustain a comeback rally

May 24, 2022 4:11 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • London -0.85%.
  • Germany -1.19%. Germany May flash manufacturing PMI 54.7 vs 54.0 expected
  • France -1.59%. France May flash services PMI 58.4 vs 58.5 expected.
  • France May business confidence 106 vs 105 expected.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.15% in early trade, with utilities shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.
  • Eurozone May flash services PMI 56.3 vs 57.5 expected.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than five basis point to 2.81%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 0.99%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.94%.
  • European futures mostly lower. FTSE -0.67%; CAC +1.27%; DAX -0.80% and EURO STOXX -0.95%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.