European markets fall as global markets struggled to sustain a comeback rally
May 24, 2022 4:11 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London -0.85%.
- Germany -1.19%. Germany May flash manufacturing PMI 54.7 vs 54.0 expected
- France -1.59%. France May flash services PMI 58.4 vs 58.5 expected.
- France May business confidence 106 vs 105 expected.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.15% in early trade, with utilities shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.
- Eurozone May flash services PMI 56.3 vs 57.5 expected.
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than five basis point to 2.81%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 0.99%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.94%.
- European futures mostly lower. FTSE -0.67%; CAC +1.27%; DAX -0.80% and EURO STOXX -0.95%.