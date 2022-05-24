Clinigen to open 2 satellite facilities to boost clinical supplies management services

May 24, 2022

  • Clinigen (OTC:CLIGF) (OTC:CGNGY) said it has nearly doubled its U.S. site capacity to better service large-scale clinical trials.
  • The company said it is opening new satellite facilities in Fargo, North Dakota; and Malvern, Pennsylvania as in the past two years it has seen increase in demand from pharma and biotech companies for its clinical supplies management services including packaging and labelling, comparator drug sourcing, global storage and distribution, and biological sample management.
  • Clinigen added that two new satellite facilities, located near the company’s existing locations, will help grow its GMP storage and distribution and cold-chain management services.
