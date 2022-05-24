EY and IBM expand collaboration to help organizations address talent challenges
May 24, 2022 4:48 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In wake of COVID-19 pandemic to address some of the most pressing workforce challenges and following the successful launch of the EY-IBM Center of Excellence for Financial Services, EY and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) have expanded their alliance by establishing a new Talent Center of Excellence (COE) to help organizations navigate this new talent landscape through digital innovation and greater resilience.
- The COE to create data-driven AI and hybrid cloud solutions that provide broad talent, HR, mobility, and payroll transformation services.
- Congregating the EY Organization & Workforce, Mobility and HR Transformation business solutions with IBM Talent Transformation business and hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, it is the newest expansion of the EY-IBM Alliance and second COE established in the past year.