EY and IBM expand collaboration to help organizations address talent challenges

May 24, 2022 4:48 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • In wake of COVID-19 pandemic to address some of the most pressing workforce challenges and following the successful launch of the EY-IBM Center of Excellence for Financial Services, EY and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) have expanded their alliance by establishing a new Talent Center of Excellence (COE) to help organizations navigate this new talent landscape through digital innovation and greater resilience.
  • The COE to create data-driven AI and hybrid cloud solutions that provide broad talent, HR, mobility, and payroll transformation services.
  • Congregating the EY Organization & Workforce, Mobility and HR Transformation business solutions with IBM Talent Transformation business and hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, it is the newest expansion of the EY-IBM Alliance and second COE established in the past year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.