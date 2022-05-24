Future of globalization in question as business elite meet in Davos

The latest gathering of the world's political and business elite, plus the usual smattering of celebrities, is taking place this week at the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos. While the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is usually broadcast in January, it was delayed multiple times this year due to COVID-19. As a result, headlines aren't making as much of their usual waves, but then again, many have already dismissed the rich and powerful idealists that gave rise to the terms "Davos Man" and "Davos Woman."

Snapshot: The program this year will focus on six thematic pillars, including fostering global and regional cooperation, securing the economic recovery and shaping a new era of growth, building healthy and equitable societies, safeguarding climate, food and nature, driving industry transformation, and harnessing the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Global challenges need global solutions. We're not seeing these global solutions and that's where we have to push at Davos," said Børge Brende, President of the WEF.

However, based on recent corporate earning calls and investor conferences, things appear to be moving in the opposite direction. Mentions of nearshoring, onshoring and reshoring were at their highest level since at least 2005, according to data provider Sentieo, with a deglobalization approach at work amid a strong shift towards nationalism and protectionism. Geopolitical threats and pandemic supply chain shortages have exacerbated those forces, but the folks at Davos seem to be warning of other unintended fallout.

Quotes: "If a meaningful part of decades of productivity gains driven by globalization was reversed in a short period of time, this would drive inflation up and result in a major, protracted recession," declared Airbus CFO Dominik Asam. "Companies are saying I need my production closer to my customers," added Blackstone President Jonathan Gray. "Tension between the U.S. and China was accelerated by the pandemic and now this invasion of Ukraine by Russia - all these trends are raising serious concerns about a decoupling world," noted José Manuel Barroso, chairman of Goldman Sachs International.