Yatsen Holding Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.04, revenue of $140.5M; issues Q2 guidance
May 24, 2022 5:05 AM ETYatsen Holding Limited (YSG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Yatsen Holding press release (NYSE:YSG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $140.5M (-36.3% Y/Y).
- Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 69.0%, compared with 68.6% in the prior year period.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $467.8M, as compared with RMB3.14 billion as of December 31, 2021.
- For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB808.3 million and RMB960.8 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 37% to 47% vs. estimated decline of 38.98% Y/Y.