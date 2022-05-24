Yatsen Holding Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.04, revenue of $140.5M; issues Q2 guidance

May 24, 2022 5:05 AM ETYatsen Holding Limited (YSG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Yatsen Holding press release (NYSE:YSG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.04.
  • Revenue of $140.5M (-36.3% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 69.0%, compared with 68.6% in the prior year period.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $467.8M, as compared with RMB3.14 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB808.3 million and RMB960.8 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 37% to 47% vs. estimated decline of 38.98% Y/Y.
