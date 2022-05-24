Kuaishou Technology reports Q1 results

May 24, 2022 5:11 AM ETKuaishou Technology (KSHTY), KUASFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kuaishou Technology press release (OTCPK:KSHTY): Q1 gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 41.7%, improving from 41.5% and 41.1% in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2021 respectively.
  • Revenue of $21.1B (+24.1% Y/Y).
  • Total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on platform was RMB175.1 billion, representing an increase of 47.7% from RMB118.6 billion for the same period of 2021.
  • Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 345.5 million, representing an increase of 17.0% from 295.3 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Average MAUs on Kuaishou APP were 597.9 million, representing an increase of 15.0% from 519.8 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Average daily time spent per DAU was 128.1 minutes, representing an increase of 29.0% from 99.3 minutes for the same period of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.