Kuaishou Technology reports Q1 results
May 24, 2022 5:11 AM ETKuaishou Technology (KSHTY), KUASFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kuaishou Technology press release (OTCPK:KSHTY): Q1 gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 41.7%, improving from 41.5% and 41.1% in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2021 respectively.
- Revenue of $21.1B (+24.1% Y/Y).
- Total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on platform was RMB175.1 billion, representing an increase of 47.7% from RMB118.6 billion for the same period of 2021.
- Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 345.5 million, representing an increase of 17.0% from 295.3 million for the same period of 2021.
- Average MAUs on Kuaishou APP were 597.9 million, representing an increase of 15.0% from 519.8 million for the same period of 2021.
- Average daily time spent per DAU was 128.1 minutes, representing an increase of 29.0% from 99.3 minutes for the same period of 2021.