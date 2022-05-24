Lilly mirikizumab helps reduce ulcerative colitis symptoms in 50% patients at 1 year in trial

May 24, 2022 5:38 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) said ~50% of patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) treated with mirikizumab achieved clinical remission at one year, compared to placebo in a late-stage study.

The Indianapolis-based pharma giant presented full results from the phase 3 maintenance study, called LUCENT-2, at the Digestive Disease Week.

The trial included patients with moderately-to-severely active UC who had previously failed conventional and/or biologic therapies and/or JAK inhibitors and required additional treatment to manage their disease, and who have also completed the 12-week induction study (LUCENT-1).

The primary goal was clinical remission (reduction in the symptoms of the disease)

The company said that among patients who responded to 12-week induction therapy with mirikizumab, 49% (n=182/365) of patients receiving mirikizumab maintenance treatment achieved clinical remission at one year compared to 25.1% (n=45/179) of patients on placebo.

Lilly added that 63.6% of patients receiving mirikizumab achieved disease reduction at 12 weeks maintained their status at one year (n=91/143) compared to 36.9% of patients on placebo (n=24/65).

The company noted that 97.8% (n=178/182) of patients receiving mirikizumab who achieved clinical remission at one year were not taking corticosteroids for at least three months prior to the end of maintenance therapy.

On secondary goals: ~42.9% (n=144/336) achieved resolution or near resolution of bowel urgency severity at one year compared to 25% (n=43/172) on placebo, said Lilly.

The company added that 3.3% (n=13/389) patients who got the drug reported serious adverse events compared to 7.8% (n=15/192) of patients on placebo. About 1.5% (n=6/389) in the drug group discontinued the study due to adverse events, compared to 8.3% (n=16/192) of patients on placebo.

Lilly has already filed for regulatory approval of mirikizumab in the U.S. and EU and expects decisions in 2023.

UC is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that affects the colon and rectum.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.