Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) said ~50% of patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) treated with mirikizumab achieved clinical remission at one year, compared to placebo in a late-stage study.

The Indianapolis-based pharma giant presented full results from the phase 3 maintenance study, called LUCENT-2, at the Digestive Disease Week.

The trial included patients with moderately-to-severely active UC who had previously failed conventional and/or biologic therapies and/or JAK inhibitors and required additional treatment to manage their disease, and who have also completed the 12-week induction study (LUCENT-1).

The primary goal was clinical remission (reduction in the symptoms of the disease)

The company said that among patients who responded to 12-week induction therapy with mirikizumab, 49% (n=182/365) of patients receiving mirikizumab maintenance treatment achieved clinical remission at one year compared to 25.1% (n=45/179) of patients on placebo.

Lilly added that 63.6% of patients receiving mirikizumab achieved disease reduction at 12 weeks maintained their status at one year (n=91/143) compared to 36.9% of patients on placebo (n=24/65).

The company noted that 97.8% (n=178/182) of patients receiving mirikizumab who achieved clinical remission at one year were not taking corticosteroids for at least three months prior to the end of maintenance therapy.

On secondary goals: ~42.9% (n=144/336) achieved resolution or near resolution of bowel urgency severity at one year compared to 25% (n=43/172) on placebo, said Lilly.

The company added that 3.3% (n=13/389) patients who got the drug reported serious adverse events compared to 7.8% (n=15/192) of patients on placebo. About 1.5% (n=6/389) in the drug group discontinued the study due to adverse events, compared to 8.3% (n=16/192) of patients on placebo.

Lilly has already filed for regulatory approval of mirikizumab in the U.S. and EU and expects decisions in 2023.

UC is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that affects the colon and rectum.